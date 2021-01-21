Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 14.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) rose 14.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,465,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,112,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Specifically, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

