Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.60

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,298 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

