ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.06

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 11807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

