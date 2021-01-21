ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.06

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 11807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
