Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $469.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $474.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.