AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,912,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO remained flat at $$37.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -631.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

