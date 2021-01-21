Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.