Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.83

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms have commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

