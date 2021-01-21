Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells $301,091.64 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $301,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 930,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIA. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

