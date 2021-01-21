AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 392.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

