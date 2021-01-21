Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Trading Up 5.9%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 143,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 129,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

