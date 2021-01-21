Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 42,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$20.17 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

