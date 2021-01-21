Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. 55,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

