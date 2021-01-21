Abbrea Capital LLC Has $899,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SAP by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $127.48. 21,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

