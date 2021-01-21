Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 41,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,351. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

