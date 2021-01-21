Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.70. 248,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,816. The company has a market cap of $327.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

