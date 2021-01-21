Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

