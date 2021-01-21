Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

