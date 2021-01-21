Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) received a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.31 ($23.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.12. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.50 ($37.06).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

