9,950 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $192.34 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

