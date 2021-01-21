8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $361,804.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

