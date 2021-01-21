8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.83 Million

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report $132.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $521.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $524.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.18 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 8X8 by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

