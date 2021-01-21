8,721 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

