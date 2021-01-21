77,600 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
PropTech Investment Co. II stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 154,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,145. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.
PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile
