$74.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $74.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $294.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $296.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.53 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $351.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

TRHC stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

