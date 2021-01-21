$7.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $7.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $7.38 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $32.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $29.17 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

