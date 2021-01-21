$7.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.58 and the highest is $10.01. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $6.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $34.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.27 to $37.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $44.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.03 to $57.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,263.38 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.