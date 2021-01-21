$661.24 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $661.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.70 million. Envista reported sales of $720.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Envista by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

