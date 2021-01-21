$650.27 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $650.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.08 million. CAE posted sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 343,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,363. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CAE by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.