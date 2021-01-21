6,375 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 1,562,517 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

