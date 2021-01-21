6,375 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 1,562,517 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.