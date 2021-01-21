6,116 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $209,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

