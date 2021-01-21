5,982 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 547,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,957,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 237,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

