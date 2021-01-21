5,829 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 131,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,056. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

