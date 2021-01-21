5,700 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

