5,320 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

