$507.46 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post $507.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $498.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $241,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,973. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.