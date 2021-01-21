$507.46 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post $507.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $498.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $241,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,973. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

