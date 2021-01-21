4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 208,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 148,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

There is no company description available for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

