$494.64 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post $494.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.98 million and the highest is $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 6,414,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

