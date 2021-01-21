$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.06 million to $45.18 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.26 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.33 million, with estimates ranging from $171.24 million to $205.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

MNR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 732,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,952. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $193,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

