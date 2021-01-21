415 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $516.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.