$40.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will announce $40.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $187.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

RNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

