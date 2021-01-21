$4.93 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $4.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.50. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $642.82 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.28.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

