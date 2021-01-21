36,201 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

