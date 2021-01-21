$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $36.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $162.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 15,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,441. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

