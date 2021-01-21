3,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
