3,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:QS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 130,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746,027. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.34.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.