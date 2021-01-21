$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,716. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

