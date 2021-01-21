$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

ADP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,716. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

