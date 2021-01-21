$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 529.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 27,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,402. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $717.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

