$3.03 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.07. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $12.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.10. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

