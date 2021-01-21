2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $12,528,000.

2U stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 1,042,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,469. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

