2,709 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.